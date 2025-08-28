Job market movement is coming

According to Gi Group UK’s latest Candidate Survey, nearly half of candidates will be looking for a new role in the next six months. Gi Group, which is headquartered in Chesterfield, has surveyed candidates across the UK and the findings are encouraging against a backdrop of a slow and complex labour market.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a challenging set of circumstances including economic instability, rising operational costs and a general ‘stay put’ mindset from candidates which took hold in recent months, businesses have struggled to attract the next cohort of skilled employees.

The HR and recruitment expert’s most recent candidate survey found that 63.85% of 18-25 year olds were planning on changing jobs in the next six months, indicating that the groundswell of the ‘move and improve’ attitude seen particularly amongst Gen Z is likely to lead to more movement within the labour market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey showed that this trend was not just unique to younger workers either, although they were the demographic coming out at the top of the ‘likely to switch jobs soon’ data. Each generation surveyed saw over 40% of candidates saying they will be looking to move jobs in the next six months. Most notably, the 18-25 year olds, followed by nearly half of 26-35 year olds (46.86%).

Ed Vigars, Operations Director at Gi Group

Ed Vigars, Operations Director at Gi Group UK, commented: “Businesses have been navigating a challenging economic landscape for many consecutive months now, and when times are tough, hiring and movement of top talent slows down. Candidates and businesses are less likely to hire or to move. Added to this, attracting strong employees when there is a need for more resource has become a challenge for businesses, especially as many face mounting financial pressures and are looking to cut costs wherever they can.

“However, our latest data shows times are changing. As the employer-driven market takes shape, businesses have the opportunity to be more selective and ensure the individuals they hire are the top talent for the job. While employee expectations remain a key element of the hiring process, businesses have a larger candidate pool to pick from which means they’re able to be selective and candidates must work to stand out from the crowd.

“As new cohorts of workers continually join the labour market, businesses have had to keep their finger on the pulse to discover what makes prospective employees tick. From additional holiday days and private healthcare to team away days and internal mental health support, businesses have had to get creative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In practical terms, hiring the wrong individual is risky so it’s important businesses provide a strong recruitment process to guarantee top talent. From a candidate perspective, the labour market is more competitive than ever before. With so many looking to move jobs, its important individuals are putting their best foot forward and keeping their priorities focused to guarantee they secure their next role.”

Gi Group also surveyed its candidates to better understand the most desired workplace benefits. The results found that 35% wanted a funded accreditation, 28% wanted clear career progression, 22% wanted sector specific skills workshops, 18% wanted wellbeing and flexible working packages and 17% wanted personal and leadership development.

Ed continued: “There is a lot of noise around candidate expectations, but at the heart of this issue there is a growing group of individuals who are all looking for their next role because they want more from work. The role of an experienced and agile recruiter is to match these ‘eager to move’ candidates with the right business at the right time, where both employer and employee feel fulfilled, well paired and able to grow.”

According to the latest Office for National Statistics research, the number of vacancies in the UK fell for the 35th consecutive quarter in March to May 2025, by 7.9%, which is 63,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed added: “With fewer roles and a growing volume of workers, employees have been faced with a strained market, which has led to inactivity. Less roles with more applicants mean candidates must ensure they covet the right roles and push their value to an employer, rather than expect everything for nothing in return.”