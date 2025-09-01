JELD-WEN UK outlines operational transition to new Sheffield facility

JELD-WEN UK, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of high-quality internal doors, door kits, and doorsets, has begun preparing for the transition of its Sheffield operations to a new, purpose-built facility at Bessemer Park in Sheffield, following the recent announcement that the lease has been secured.

The relocation affects only the company’s Sheffield site, with its Penrith operations continuing as normal. Careful planning is underway to ensure continuity of service for customers and stability for employees and suppliers as the move progresses.

Hamish White, Operations Director at JELD-WEN UK, said, “Operational excellence is about getting the details right every day. Our focus is on planning thoroughly to maintain consistency and reliability in how we operate. The new facility provides an environment designed to support effective operations and long-term resilience.”

The relocation project is being managed in phases, with transition teams coordinating manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain functions. The Bessemer Park facility, designed for modern industrial use, will support operational efficiency and provide the capacity for sustainable growth.

Dom Gaffey, Vice President and General Manager UK, France & Export, JELD-WEN UK, added: “This move is about more than a new facility, it’s about ensuring JELD-WEN UK is prepared for the future, with customers, employees, and partners at the heart of the process. Securing the site at Bessemer Park reflects our long-term commitment to the UK market and to operating responsibly.”

