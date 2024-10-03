JCT600 makes record investment in luxury multisensory car ‘destination’ in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire-based automotive retailer JCT600 has made its largest single investment in a dealership site in its 78-year history with the transformation of JCT600 Brooklands in Leeds to create new homes for three of the world’s leading luxury car brands, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

The creation of the state-of-the-art multisensory showrooms has also added five new jobs, and brings the three iconic marques together on one site for the first time anywhere in the UK, creating a unique new home for British ultra-luxury motor cars.

JCT600’s automotive history at the Brooklands site on Ring Road, Lower Wortley dates back to 1999. Since then, it has been refurbished three times, but never fully redeveloped until now. The idea for the project was conceived in 2018 when JCT600 added Rolls-Royce to its stable of luxury brands, but was delayed due to Covid. Work started on site in the summer of 2023 with the project being completed just over 12 months later.

The facility, which showcases a total of 40 luxury vehicles and supercars, has been carefully designed using the latest digital and AV technologies to provide customers with a full sensory and immersive experience. Marking a huge step forward in the use of large-format LED screens and surround sound, a theatre-like experience has been created which appeals to the senses, including changing images and sounds, and even featuring bespoke fragrances within some of the showrooms.

The new Bentley showroom at JCT600 Brooklands in Leeds

The dealerships also benefit from 18 service bays in total, including a state-of-the-art wheel alignment bay and a separate dedicated electric vehicle repair area.

John Tordoff, executive chairman of JCT600, said: “Our very first showroom built on Sticker Lane in Bradford in 1960 was called ‘Brooklands’ so the name means a lot to my family and the business.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the first company in the UK to bring these three iconic British brands together under one roof in what is a unique luxury vehicle destination. It’s yet another demonstration of our total commitment to the brands we represent, our loyal customers and to the Yorkshire region.”

The redevelopment focuses on making the building ultra-efficient in terms of energy usage, with substantial improvements to its insulation, heating and cooling systems, and to the building energy management system.

Mark Taylor, property director at JCT600, added: “Taking four years from design concept to completion, this is one of the largest and most complex redevelopment projects we have undertaken. The challenge of creating a home worthy of three world-leading brands in a convenient location was no mean feat, but one we relished.

“From providing a stimulating sensory experience to delivering the most energy-efficient building possible, we have achieved what we set out to do and are excited to welcome customers to this fantastic new facility.”

Brooklands also features the three brands’ latest corporate identities. It is one of the very first Aston Martin dealerships in the UK to embrace the marque’s new ultra-luxury vision and stand-out corporate identity and draws design inspiration from Aston Martin’s first global flagship location Q New York, with marble walls, plus natural stone and wood floors; and even an Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team area, showcasing the marque’s racing pedigree. The new location opens as Aston Martin completes its thrilling new sports car portfolio with the recent launch of its V12 Vanquish, building on the recent launches of the upgraded DBX707, new Vantage and stunning DB12 super tourer.

The innovative Rolls-Royce showroom includes a multi-media curtain of ‘dancing’ kinetic lighting with 48 colour-changing pendants hanging over the feature car which make it appear to be driving. Rolls-Royce’s unique ‘cabinet of curiosities’, an eclectic mix of intriguing, timeless and legendary design objects, is also on display. Finally, the bespoke British feel and signature craftsmanship which make Bentley’s iconic performance cars so distinctive is reflected in the design of its luxury showroom concept via leather, wood and polished metals.

Kristian Keighley, head of business at JCT600 Brooklands, commented: “Already, the ultra-luxury sensory high touch experience we have created here is causing quite a buzz with customers who have long associated the site with stylish automotives and can now enjoy the best of three of the world’s most distinctive brands in one central location. With our proximity to the motorway network and JCT600’s other sports car brands, Brooklands is a flagship UK destination for British ultra-luxury motor cars.”

JCT600 Brooklands is located close to Leeds city centre and is easily accessible from the M1 and M62.

Founded in 1946, JCT600 has grown to become one of Yorkshire’s largest family-owned businesses, representing 18 of the world’s leading car brands, and two of its own brands: JCT600 Approved and JCT600 Accident Repair Centre. With over 50 dealerships within Yorkshire and the North East and reaching down to Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, and employing a team of over 2,200 colleagues, JCT600 is dedicated to putting customers first by offering excellent service for those looking to buy or service a new car or van.