‘It’s like one big family’: Doncaster young people gain skills to succeed through Amazon supported internship

Two young people from Doncaster have gained skills for future career success by taking part in one of the UK’s leading supported internship programmes at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster.

Supported internships are structured work-based study programmes for young people aged 16 to 24 with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) or equivalent.

The internships equip young people with the skills, experience and confidence they need to secure paid, meaningful employment. For young people with a learning disability and/or who are autistic, barriers to employment are particularly acute, with less than 5% of adults known to local authorities currently in paid employment across England, despite 86% wanting to work1.

Supported internships at Amazon combine classroom education and practical work experience in a number of roles; all within an Amazon fulfilment centre, where items are stored, packed and shipped. Many young people who have completed a supported internship at Amazon have gone on to secure permanent roles at the company.

Daven Bayley and Ricky-John Lawson-Harrison are among more than 80 people with SEND who will graduate from a supported internship across 17 Amazon sites this year. They shared what they’ve learned whilst working at Amazon to inspire others to take part in the programme.

Daven and Ricky-John have been part of the supported internships programme at Amazon on Doncaster’s iPort. Before joining Amazon they were both studying at Doncaster College and applied for internships at Amazon to gain hands-on experience in the workplace following a course in employability skills.

The experience of working as an intern has provided a much-needed boost to Daven’s confidence:

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from my supported internship is that there was a lot of stuff I thought I couldn’t do, but now I can. In college I was quite a shy person, but I’ve built my confidence around talking to new people. Eventually I overcame it and now I can speak to loads of different people without getting nervous.”

The internships equip young people with the skills, experience and confidence they need to secure employment.

The guidance of their peers was critical to both Daven and Ricky-John's career journeys.

“Communicating with different people from different backgrounds, who could speak other languages, was my favourite part of the internship,” said Ricky-John.

“Before I started, I thought the job role was quite small, but there is a lot more to the job than you think. The team are all helpful, good listeners and very positive. It’s like one big family,” he added. “It was also nice to be invited to a staff party during my internship.”

Daven echoed Ricky-John’s thoughts.

“My favourite thing about my internship was the atmosphere, and how friendly and supportive everyone is,” Daven said. “When I first started, I was nervous about making mistakes, but then my co-workers would come over and help, and talk to me about how I could improve, and over time I gradually got better at the process and didn’t need any help!”

Daven recommends a supported internship for anyone looking to get experience in the world of work: “If I was talking to myself back in college before this internship, I would say take the opportunity,” he said.

“Especially to get more experience in a real work environment. It’s a good learning curve to develop yourself and understand your strengths and weaknesses. I would do it again. I would say to anyone asking if they should do a supported internship to just take the leap.”

Both interns have been offered jobs at Amazon and look forward to continuing in their chosen Amazon departments at the fulfilment centre. Daven will be working in pack, and Ricky-John in receive.

Daven and Ricky-John completed their supported internships at Amazon in June. Their success was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at the Doncaster fulfilment centre, which was attended by their families and Amazon colleagues.

The supported internship programme at Amazon was launched in 2021 in a bid to see more young people with SEND enter the workforce. It was expanded in 2023 through an ongoing partnership with national charity DFN Project Search. Since the launch of the programme, more than 160 young people have started a supported internship with Amazon, making the company one of the UK’s largest providers of supported internships.

Kirsty Matthews, CEO of DFN Project Search, said: “We are incredibly proud of Daven, Ricky-John and all those completing their supported internships this year. Each and every one of our interns graduating has shown that with the right support and opportunities, young people with a learning disability, who are autistic, or both, can thrive in the workplace.

“Our partnership with Amazon continues to open doors that might otherwise have been closed, proving that inclusive employment isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s good for business. Every success story like Daven’s and Ricky-John’s shows what is possible when we invest in the potential of our young people.”

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. The minimum starting pay for frontline operations employees is between £13.50 and £14.50 p/h, depending on location. For those with 36 months service, this is £13.75 and £14.75p/h, depending on location. This equates to an annual starting salary of between £28,080 and £30,160, depending on location, for full-time frontline employees across the country.

Amazon has invested £550m in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate in just two years. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidized meals and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of Amazon’s company pension plan.

Amazon employees can also take part in Amazon’s Career Choice programme, which covers up to 100% of tuition and fees for courses in high-demand fields, regardless of whether the participant proceeds to pursue a career at Amazon.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2025’ by the Top Employer Institute, for the second year in a row, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a third consecutive year.

In 2025, Amazon ranked in second place on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list — an annual list that identifies the most sought-after large companies to work for and grow your career in the UK. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers.

To apply for a supported internship programme with Amazon via DFN Project Search contact [email protected] ahead of the company’s September intake.