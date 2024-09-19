Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £50m investment in a Sheffield steel plant is set to see stainless steel production double, the owners say.

Italian firm Marcegaglia says it will replace an electric arc furnace at its meltshop in Tinsley by summer 2026.

The new equipment will increase annual capacity to more than 500,000 tonnes of steel, more than double that of the existing furnace which has been in place since 1977.

Inside the Marcegaglia SMACC meltshop in Tinsley where a new electric furnace is being installed. The site was visited by Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves in 2021. | National World / PA

A spokesperson said: “This work has commenced and will be completed by summer 2026. Other significant investments in dedusting, water treatment and environmental measures over the next four years will reduce our carbon footprint, and will improve energy efficiency.”

The investment, which will also see 50 jobs created, was announced by the Prime Minister’s office on a visit to Italy earlier this week.

Marcegaglia Stainless bought the Stainless Melting and Continuous Casting facility in Tinsley in 2023. Steel produced there is turned into wire-rods, wire and bars.

The site off Europa Link was previously owned by British Steel Stainless, Avesta Sheffield and latterly Outokumpu.