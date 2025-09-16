Italian classic reinvented as il Forno opens its doors

A packed house helped celebrate the launch of il Forno last weekend, as the much-loved former Giorgio’s reopened with a fresh new look, brand new menu, and the same warm welcome.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the guests were magazine editors, food writers, local business leaders, and prominent figures from the music and sporting world — all there to raise a glass to the new chapter and the newly rebranded il Forno.

The invite-only VIP relaunch party, held on Friday, September 12, saw hundreds raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, as guests enjoyed the first taste of the stylishly refurbished restaurant on Sheffield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Fran Montero said: “We were blown away by the turnout and the response — it was such a joy to welcome friends old and new to il Forno. Our goal has always been to offer genuine Italian hospitality, and this relaunch is about building on everything people already love.”

VIP guests enjoy the il Forno launch night

The restaurant officially reopened to the public from Saturday, September 13 and has already enjoyed brisk business over its first weekend, with customers praising the refreshed interiors and menu updates.

il Forno continues to be run by the same family, with the same loyal team of staff, and the same chef, which have kept customers coming back for years and years.

The new name — Italian for “The Oven” — is a tribute to the venue’s signature feature: its traditional wood-fired pizza oven, which remains at the heart of the dining experience.