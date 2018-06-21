IT millions up for grabs at Sheffield City Council

Local firms will be able to bid for a share of £11m-a-year after Sheffield City Council pulled out of its IT contract with Capita.

Mark Gannon, the council director in charge of IT, said contracts up for grabs would include upgrading the authority’s systems, ‘migration and transition’ work and about half of the 80 ‘third party contracts’ which Capita had outsourced to other firms.

The authority planned to keep some services in house including application support - such as CRM (customer relationship management) and housing apps - and an internal support desk.

Some £17m was needed over the next six years to modernise the authority’s IT systems, he added.

The council signed its IT deal with Capita in 2009, it was due to run until 2022. Pulling out early will incur a penalty, but Mr Gannon said he believe it could be negotiated.

He added: “I think the end has come for kitchen sink outsourcing deals. The Government can change policy so rapidly it doesn’t make any sense to be locked into long term IT contracts.

“The reason for doing this is so we can provide service better. People want to access council services in the same way they do other things online.

“The way IT is provisioned these days, you need less oversight of some IT and there is the ability to consume apps without a lot of infrastructure. The model we are developing is designed for multiple suppliers.”

On the penalty he added: “I would hope Capita would want to work with us constructively. They have a reputation they are trying to rebuild within public sector markets.”

The council had a meet-the-supplier day in March attended by 120 firms.

Mr Gannon added: “We’ve got a really good understanding of the local IT ecosystem. This approach drives greater competition, greater innovation, greater value for money and a big benefit is it gives smaller and local organisations the opportunity to bid for some work.”