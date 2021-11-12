Concept House on Young Street, opposite Wickes at Moorfoot, will be turned into 95 apartments and renamed Iron Yard.

London-based developer Oblix Living bought the building after it was vacant for two years.

Leeds builders Headoffice3 will start this month and hope to finish in early 2023.

The block will have new windows and external repairs to make it feel like purpose-built apartments, along with ‘high specification’ interiors, the firm says.

The aim is to appeal to ‘young professionals looking to live in a highly desirable area with great connectivity’.

Headoffice3 boss Glen Harding said: “The conversion of existing buildings has grown at an unprecedented rate since the relaxation of planning laws in 2013 but it’s not an easy task.”

Construction firm Graham is building a £38m block of 284 ‘build to rent’ flats on Daisy Walk off Upper Allen Street.

