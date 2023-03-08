News you can trust since 1887
International Women's Day 2023 - rich list celebrates success of Sheffield women

It’s International Women’s Day – so how are women from Sheffield doing in 2023?

By David Walsh
4 minutes ago

Some of them are doing very well indeed, in all walks of life, as our rich list shows.

Sheffield has a number of successful women the city is proud of

1. International Women's Day

Sheffield has a number of successful women the city is proud of

Photo: National World

2. Denise Coates

A Sheffield University graduate and top boss of a gambling company has been named as the second wealthiest woman in the UK. Bet365 chief Denise Coates’ fortune is valued at £7.16 billion. She studied econometrics at the University of Sheffield before training to be an accountant.

Photo: Getty

3. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who was born in Sheffield, is an Olympic heptathlon gold medalist was reported to have amassed an estimated fortune of £5million by the time she retired in 2016. She won three world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and an Olympic silver medal in 2016.

Photo: .

4. Helen Sharman

British chemist and astronaut Helen Sharman, who is from Grenoside, Sheffield, became the first British person, first Western European woman and first privately-funded woman to go into space. The 59-year-old is also the first woman to visit the famous Mir Space Station. According to the Idol Network website she, has amassed an estimated net worth of nearly £9million.

Photo: .

