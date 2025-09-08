IntelliAM Bolsters its Board with Two New Non Executive Directors

IntelliAM, a software company providing intelligent asset management solutions, has announced the appointment of Victoria Clarke Brown and Max Deeley as Non-Executive Directors.

The strategic appointments come as the company continues to expand operations both across the UK and internationally.

Victoria Clarke Brown brings extensive experience in finance and corporate governance, having held senior leadership roles at Distinction Group Ltd and SMP Limited. A qualified accountant, Victoria, is currently a Director at Sheffield-based Kitlocker.

Her expertise will support IntelliAM’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

Victoria Clarke Brown

Max Deeley, also a qualified accountant, has a proven track record of identifying value-add opportunities, deal structuring and raising finance. He is the Managing Director of DTK Capital, a privately owned investment and development company.

Max’s insights will be instrumental as IntelliAM scales its solutions to meet growing demand for AI and machine learning, particularly in the food and drink manufacturing sector.

Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Victoria and Max to the board. They have very strong leadership and corporate governance track records and will bring great value to the Company as we pursue our strategic growth initiatives.”

The appointments reflect IntelliAM’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team and positioning the company for sustained growth in both domestic and international markets.

Max Deeley

IntelliAM works with half of the world’s top 12 food and drink manufacturers partnering with major players like Müller, Mars, ADM, Weetabix, Hovis, and Diageo.

Later this month it will welcome the world’s top brands to Sheffield for The Connected Performance Summit – Where AI Meets Motion. The one day summit will explore how connected technologies and AI-driven maintenance are transforming modern manufacturing – boosting productivity, reducing costs, and improving reliability.

Delegates will hear how IntelliAM is using AI and machine learning to tap into hundreds of millions of data points to create unique fingerprinting for every component on the factory floor.