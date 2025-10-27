Insolvency remains high in Yorkshire and UK with hotel sector facing pressure

Jodie Wildridge, deputy chair of the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 in Yorkshire and a barrister at Exchange Chambers in Leeds, responds to September 2025 insolvency statistics:

Corporate insolvencies decreased by 2% in September 2025 to a total of 2000 compared to the August 2025 figure of 2,046 and increased by 2% compared to the September 2024 figure of 1,967.

Corporate insolvencies decreased by 6% from the September 2023 figure of 2,128.

Personal insolvencies decreased by 3% in September 2025 to a total of 11,101 compared to the August 2025 figure of 11,387 and increased by 7% compared to the September 2024 figure of 10,401.

Personal insolvencies increased by 54% from the September 2023 figure of 7,234.

Jodie said: “With the November budget around the corner, many business leaders across Yorkshire and the UK are nervous about what lies ahead and are putting off making major recruitment or investment decisions. They will be hoping that the Chancellor introduces confidence building measures that encourage investment, recruitment and expansion rather than further increasing the tax burden which could worsen cashflow problems for businesses that might already be struggling.

“Corporate insolvencies have decreased slightly in September 2025 compared to August and have increased by 2% on the same month last year. However, overall, insolvency activity remains high, with a sense of ‘stable stress’ continuing across businesses and households alike.

“Ongoing challenges such as higher energy and materials costs, cautious consumer demand and creditor pressure have combined with slower than anticipated reductions in the cost of borrowing to leave some businesses fighting hard to stay afloat.

“This pressure is reflected in the latest Office for National Statistics business insights data, which revealed that around one in six (17%) trading businesses reported having no cash reserves in late September 2025 - the highest proportion since the question was introduced in June 2020.

“This is deeply concerning, as a lack of cash reserves leaves businesses particularly vulnerable to even small financial shocks, such as a bad debt or loss of a customer, challenges which they might previously have been able to weather. It suggests insolvency activity is likely to remain at the current level for some time.

“Sector-specific pressures are also evident. The hospitality sector continues to face difficulties, with the hotel sector being a case in point. Whilst specialist spa or wedding venues remain busy, for independent and regional hotels the higher staff, maintenance and food costs are impacting margins.

“While many hospitality businesses have managed through the summer months and are looking ahead to the festive season, they will need to plan carefully for the traditionally quieter months of January and February. Supportive measures in the November budget, such as positive transformation of business rates, would be particularly welcome.

“The latest wage growth and unemployment figures suggest the labour market has stabilised. However, young people, who are often employed in hospitality firms, have been disproportionately affected with higher rates of unemployment,” Jodie added.

“Our message to businesses and individuals remains the same: seek advice from a regulated professional at the first signs of financial distress. Taking action early gives you more time, more options and a greater chance of achieving a positive outcome.”