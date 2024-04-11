Insolvency experts Deborah Lockwood and Adrian Graham celebrate 25 year partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deborah and Adrian have worked together since 1999 and launched their own business, building a successful firm that specialised in corporate recovery and insolvency advice for SMEs, charities and other third sector organisations right across South Yorkshire.

Last year saw their firm become part of professional services business Leonard Curtis.

It was a move that means clients in South Yorkshire now have access to an even wider range of business advisory services provided by a large team of experts who can solve problems at all stages of a business lifecycle - including restructuring and insolvency, funding and legal solutions.

Adrian Graham and Deborah Lockwood

“Adrian and I are delighted to be celebrating 25 years of working side by side,” said Deborah.

“Our passion has always been supporting people and giving them the advice and encouragement they need to weather times of financial uncertainty.

“In a quarter of century we have seen everything from financial crashes to the uncertainty and confusion of the Pandemic.

“Through it all, though, we have offered the highest level of advice and expertise in the complex world of business turnaround and insolvency.

“As part of the Leonard Curtis family, we are able to extend our services even further.

“Above everything else, though, we have an approach that is based on the solid foundation of friendship and trust in each other, which is what we also aim to pass on to all our clients.”