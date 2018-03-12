Innovation network event will provide insights into artificial intelligence

Have your say

HALF a century ago, visionaries like Arthur C Clarke could see a world guided by artificial intelligence.

Today artificial intelligence is all around us and, in the right hands, can be a force for good.

Later this month, The Yorkshire Post and Leeds Beckett University will host an innovation network event which analyses the uses of artificial intelligence.

The event, which will be hosted by Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post, will also include a speech from Stuart Sherman, the CEO of IMC Business Architecture, which helps businesses find practical applications for artificial intelligence.

The company has almost 100 staff working in Toronto, London, Leeds, ChangSha in China and New Delhi in India.

The other speakers include Dr Abdulrahman Altahhan of Leeds Beckett University, Jamie Morgan of Leeds Beckett University and Chris Atkinson, of Yorkshire Bank and Studio B.

This event will take place on Wednesday March 21 from 8:30 am to 10:30am.

Mr Wright said: “Innovation Network events offer a great opportunity to gain new business contacts and to engage with The Yorkshire Post, the university and media partners. We’re delighted to be hosting an event that will allow us to analyse the growing importance of artificial intelligence in the workplace and beyond. This event is free to attend and refreshments will be provided.”

The corporate partners are AdVenture, Yorkshire Bank, WGN and Lupton Fawcett solicitors.

To secure your place, register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/innovation-network-artificial-intelligence-registration-42982778648