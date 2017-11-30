Infrastructure event at law firm

Sheffield law firm CMS is hosting an event to launch a major report on infrastructure, set to be attended by John Cridland, chair of Transport for the North.

The CMS ‘Infrastructure Index: A New Direction’ comes after 12 months that have seen political, economic and environmental changes in the UK.

The event will look at much-needed infrastructure investment and the importance of government backing and private sector investment to take plans forward.

John Cridland will join a panel set to include John Mothersole, chief executive of Sheffield City Council, and Dr Louise Brooke-Smith, partner at Arcadis.

A CMS spokesman said: “A key focus of the Sheffield event will be to address the outlook for infrastructure in the North and in particular the Sheffield City Region.”

The launch of the Infrastructure Index will coincide with the publication of the NIC’s interim report for consultation on its first National Infrastructure Assessment.

Earlier this month, transport minister Jesse Norman laid down legislation which starts the process to turn Transport for the North into a statutory sub-national transport body, with legal powers and duties. From next April, TfN will have the power to produce a statutory transport strategy.

The CMS event is from 4pm on Thursday December 7 at CMS’ offices at 1 South Quay, Victoria Quays, Sheffield.

Email Martin.McKervey@cms-cmno.com to attend.