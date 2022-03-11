TopJump Sheffield is opening in the former Play Arena on Little London Road, in Heeley, on Monday, March 14, with a ‘BIG launch weekend on March 19 and 20 where you can win BIG prizes’ including private hire for up to 100 people.

The firm’s website states: “Our phone lines are still closed for now, however our website is OPEN to book sessions including parties.”

The venue is creating up to 60 jobs and offers a two-lane assault course, climbing walls, drop slides ‘and much more’.

TopJump Sheffield.

After 10 years, Play Arena closed due to a plunge in trade resulting from pandemic restrictions.

TopJump launched an inflatable park in Milton Keynes in 2019, and then a second in Ashby de la Zouch.

A spokeswoman said: “We are really excited to be venturing into the Sheffield area, bringing a brand new leisure business for locals to enjoy, creating a fun and enjoyable environment.”