An award-winning tanning salon chain in the UK has told The Star about its plans to move into a bigger premises as its popularity continues to grow.

The founder of Indigo Sun, which has a branch at Archer Road Retail Park, Millhouses, says they “jumped at the chance” to move into the adjacent unit - which is more than double the size of its current location.

The move is expected to reduce wait times for customers thanks to additional sunbeds, as well as reduce energy consumption. It is expected to open towards the end of the month, and will see its current store close.

Frank Taylor, the managing director of Indigo Sun, said they are also looking at alternative sites for the future.

He said: “The works taking place at Archer Road are due to the fact we do not have enough sunbeds to satisfy demand at this site. When the opportunity came to take the adjacent unit which was more than twice the area of our existing unit we jumped at the chance.

“We have looked around Sheffield for additional alternative sites, but to date, none were suitable, although we are still looking.

“Our existing unit which has 11 sunbeds will move next door at the end of May and we will close the existing unit. The newly fitted unit will accommodate 17 sunbeds with the latest energy saving design using LED technology giving a safer longer lasting tan.

“We estimate a reduction in power consumption of 40 per cent and the wait time for a bed in peak hours to reduce significantly.”