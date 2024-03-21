Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a restaurant in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Crookes has spoken out after its one-star food hygiene rating was upgraded to five.

Indian Chef in Crookes was re-inspected by environmental health officers at Sheffield City Council yesterday, March 20, where it scored top marks.

The Star previously reported how, following a Freedom of Information request, the Indian restaurant had been given a one-out-of-five rating due to a number of concerns raised by health officials at an inspection on January 10.

Indian Chef was given a new hygiene rating after it was handed a 1-star in January of this year.

The inspector wrote how, at the time, rat droppings were found in the rear storage/food preparation area.

But restaurant owner Sarwar Rahimi has disputed this, claiming that the room the inspector is referring to was under construction at the time of the inspection, and had never been used as a storage or preparation area.

He said: "This area is not a food area. This was a toilet which we took out. We were doing building work at the time she [the inspector] came."

Indian Chef, in Crookes, has received a glowing new five-star food hygiene report, after an inspection on March 20.

Mr Rahimi said how the area was being used to expand the kitchen and to provide more space for staff. The room currently only had a fridge and a freezer in it.

He claimed he has written to the council for an explanation on this. The Star has also approached the council for comment.

Mr Rahimi first worked at the restaurant in 2008, and he took it over around four years ago. Now the restaurant has returned to its previous five-star hygiene rating, Mr Rahimi has revealed plans to create an outdoor seating area that will be ready for diners to eat al-fresco in the summer.