Independent financial adviser launches GWS Financial Planning at Fox Valley

Experienced financial adviser George Smith has launched his new independent firm, GWS Financial Planning, from offices at Dransfield House, Fox Valley.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, and the Advanced Qualification with the LIBF, George brings a wealth of knowledge in financial planning, investments, pensions, and protection advice to clients across the region.

GWS Financial Planning offers a full range of services, including retirement planning, protection planning, inheritance tax planning, and investment advice. Services can be provided for Individuals, Trustees and Corporations. The firm aims to help clients build financial confidence and implement an effective plan to achieve long-term goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George is a Chartered Financial Planner and registered with the Financial Conduct Authority.

George Smith from GWS Financial Planning

George said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be launching GWS Financial Planning here at Fox Valley. It’s a vibrant and supportive business community, and I’m really excited to be part of it.

“Building strong relationships is at the heart of financial planning — everyone is different, and it’s so important to take the time to really get to know people and understand what matters to them.”

George has worked in financial services for over 15 years, before deciding to establish his own independent firm. He aims to provide a personal, transparent and client-focused approach to financial advice — combining professional expertise with genuine care for his clients’ futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Biltcliffe, centre manager at Fox Valley, said: “We’re delighted to welcome George and GWS Financial Planning to Fox Valley. We wish him every success in his new offices at Dransfield House.”

GWS Financial Planning is based at Dransfield House, Fox Valley Way, Sheffield S36 2AB, and is an Appointed Representative of Best Practice IFA Group Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, the registration number is 223112.

For more information, visit www.gwsfinancialplanning.co.uk or contact George Smith directly at 0114 312 4967 or [email protected].