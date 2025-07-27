Sheffield’s IKEA was evacuated today when shoppers were asked to quickly leave the building while klaxons blared.

Customers were asked to leave their items and leave the premises in Tinsley following an unknown incident at around 1.45pm today (July 27).

A video shared with The Star shows staff ushering shoppers out as a loud siren repeated instructions to “leave immediately.”

The customer said staff told them there had been a “technical issue” but would not say more.

The shopper said: “The staff weren’t too panicked but were shouting for people to leave there items and leave. They said we are sorry about this but wouldn’t tell us why.”

IKEA and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a comment.