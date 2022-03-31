The furniture retailer is shifting towards online and high street locations due to ‘changing shopping behaviours’.

The Swedish company has a huge Sheffield store in Attercliffe, near Meadowhall.

A spokeswoman said: “Today we have no plans to close other stores.”

Ikea. PA Photo.

News of the planned closure comes after it opened a high street outlet in Hammersmith, west London, in February and ahead of the opening of a warehouse in Dartford, Kent, that will enable home deliveries within 24 hours.

The company said it was entering collective consultation with the 450 workers affected and aimed to retain as many people as possible, with 600 vacancies elsewhere in London.

It is also preparing to open a store in Topshop’s former flagship on Oxford Circus in central London in autumn 2023 as part of £1bn investment in the capital over the next three years.

