Serving up a range of colourful and internationally-inspired vegan dishes, Icarus & Apollo has been named one of the most ‘Instagrammable’ food vans in the whole of the UK.

With the glorious summer weather now upon us, more and more Brits are looking to eat al fresco while out and about in the sunshine. Searches for ‘food vans near me’ have increased by 22 per cent in the last three months alone, and #foodvan has over 7.5 million views on TikTok.

To find out the UK’s most popular food vans that every foodie needs to visit, Vansdirect carried out a national study - and the Sheffield-based street vendor Icarus & Apollo impressively came in fifth place.

The research first found the top-rated food vans on Google in the UK’s biggest cities, and then combined the Instagram followings of those to find the top 10 across the nation.

Icarus & Apollo is hailed with a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Google, and its 6,000 followers on Instagram have nothing but praise for the vegan food vendor. As it tours at festivals, fetes, and private events, Icarus & Apollo prides itself on serving delicious and ethical food. With a diverse menu, visitors can enjoy dishes such as loaded nachos, poke bowls, curries and Biscoff rocky road slices.

Managing director at Vansdirect, Sam Ward, said: “There’s no denying that the UK has an amazing food scene and restaurant culture. However, our research shows that food vans are not to be sniffed at when it comes to trying delicious, quality dishes – and not to mention photogenic food too!

“From specialist vegan vans to authentic Middle Eastern food, our research shows the sheer variety of cuisines on offer at the nation’s most popular food vans.

“Whether you’re planning a staycation to another UK city or exploring your own hometown, it’s well worth searching on social media for the best food vans and street food spots to find casual, convenient, and Instagrammable places to eat.”

The street food vendor serves an internationally-inspired unique and plant-based menu, offering loaded flatbreads, Bahn Mis, and curry bowls.

The UK’s most Instagrammable food vans:

Sud Italia, London Taquitos, Belfast Anna Mae’s, London The Green Grill, London Icarus & Apollo, Sheffield Dim Sum Su, Manchester The Bournville Waffle Company, Birmingham Mrs Falafel, Glasgow Falafel Guys, Leeds Dough Man’s Land, Glasgow.