A woman setting up home in Sheffield hopes to bring a taste of Vietnam to the Steel City using original family recipes passed down through the generations.

Thu Nguyen is currently in the process of setting up her own takeaway business from her kitchen on Abbeydale Road.

The 36-year-old moved to Sheffield from Vietnam in March with her Steel City husband and as she settles into her new life in South Yorkshire, she wants to bring that unique, flavourful taste of home with her.

“I want to give Sheffield a true taste of Vietnam,” says mum-of-two Thu Nguyen and owner of the new Vietnamese food business ‘De Lat Corner’

“I really miss my food back in Vietnam. When I first moved here, I applied for several jobs but the passion for them wasn’t there,” she said.

“I love to cook, I cook everyday for my family, and after a discussion with my husband, we thought why not start a little business from home and bring Vietnamese food to Sheffield.”

She also explained that all the food will be made with fresh ingredients, from her home on Abbeydale Road.

Once she is up and running you can place your orders through their Facebook page (Da Lat Corner) and Instagram page (DaLatCorner.UK) as well as order from their official website - www.DaLatCorner.co.uk

Thu Nguyen

All her recipes have been passed down through generations of family members, she said.

Thu has big aspirations for this venture, starting with home deliveries and catering for local events, with a goal to eventually hit the road with a food truck of her own.

“When I was 10-years-old I was always curious about how my mother made the food and she taught me how to cook, so all of my recipes are what my mother used to cook for me and it’s what I give to my family,” said Thu.

She will be serving up numerous rice bowl dishes, a variety of noodle dishes and spring rolls, all of which have their own unique flavours.

Thu Nguyen - the owner of the new Vietnamese food business ‘De Lat Corner’

“It will be a taste of the true Vietnam culture,” Thu added.

Her business ‘Da Lat Corner’ is all set up and ready to receive its first order.

Thu applied for permission to Sheffield Council, with the help of the ‘Sheffield Business Initiative’, which helps new businesses start up, grow and thrive.

“They have been amazing throughout this entire process; they told me what I needed to do, who to speak to and without them I wouldn’t be here today ready to start my business,” Thu explained.

The business will launch as soon as a food hygiene inspection is carried out by Sheffield Council.