I Love Sweets opens new Crystal Peaks store

There’s a tasty new addition to the retail offer at Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

I Love Sweets previously had a kiosk in the Sheffield mall but has now taken a permanent unit.

“We are delighted to announce that I Love Sweets have now opened in their brand new shop,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“With an even better range of sweets and confectionery from around the world and treats from slushies to candy floss and ice cream, you’ll find the new store on the East Mall opposite Holland and Barrett.

“This is the latest addition to the Crystal Peaks family, with more to follow in the coming months.”

I Love Sweets join a hugely popular range of brands at Crystal Peaks, including M&S, Next, Sainsburys, Greggs, Deichmann, B&M, Boots, Costa, EE, Halfords, Halifax, Holland & Barrett, Iceland, KFC, McDonalds, New Look, Peacocks, Specsavers, Subway, Superdrug, The Works, Timpson, TK Maxx, Vodafone and many others.

“Footfall at the centre over the past 12 months has remained buoyant and shows that our belief in the future is completely justified, while the fact that we have so many new brands joining us is something we are extremely proud of,” said Lee.

“I Love Sweets has already proved extremely popular with Crystal Peaks customers who we know will welcome them to their new home.”