I built a community for women entrepreneurs after being forced to start a business
Recognising a significant gap in accessible support networks for women entrepreneurs in my local area, I founded Orlune, a community dedicated to helping women build essential business skills, establish authentic connections, and access the networking benefits traditionally enjoyed by men on the golf course.
Orlune addresses the loneliness and confusion many women feel when launching or growing a business. By offering skill-building workshops and community events locally in Sheffield and surrounding areas, I'm working directly with female founders to provide practical tools and a robust network necessary for their success.
Our workshops and events not only empower women entrepreneurs with crucial knowledge and skills but also positively impact the Sheffield economy through local collaborations, partnerships, and increased community spending. Orlune provides a supportive and inclusive alternative to traditional, often intimidating networking environments, enabling women to experience the professional and personal benefits typically reserved for men.
Already, our community has achieved impressive successes, from launching innovative local products to securing collaborations with notable brands. By actively supporting female founders, Orlune transforms entrepreneurial isolation into vibrant collaboration and collective growth
My mission is simple: to ensure no woman feels isolated or excluded on her entrepreneurial journey. Through Orlune, women gain access to networking opportunities, genuine connections, and essential support, strengthening both their businesses and our wider local community.