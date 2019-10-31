Husband and wife explain why popular Sheffield bistro has closed after 19 ‘fantastic years’

French bistro Café Ceres had built up an impressive reputation in Sharrow Vale since launching in 2000.

Serving delightful French favourites from its restaurant by Hunters Bar roundabout, customers were shocked to hear that husband and wife team Jean-Paul and Caroline would be closing its doors.

The owners explained to its customers that it was not their decision to shut down the popular cafe; stating that the landlord had been ‘unwilling to discuss a new lease’.

Chef/owner Jean-paul Strappazzon with wife Caroline and second chef Louis Catalano

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceres say they have not yet found a suitable place to relocate to but are still ‘hopeful’ of reopening again.

A letter posted on the restaurant’s door from Caroline and Jean-Paul thanked their customers for the support over the years adding they were hopeful of carrying on ‘in some form’.

The letter read: “After 19 fantastic years Café Ceres will be saying au revoir. Unfortunately the landlord has been unwilling to discuss a new lease and we therefore have no choice but to close down.

“As yet we haven’t found anywhere suitable to relocate to but we’re still hopeful of finding the right place.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say a genuine heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported us over the years and to all of you (and there are many!) who have been coming to eat and drink with us since we took over the little deli on Sharrow Vale in June 2000.

“We feel truly lucky to have encountered so many great people – customers, suppliers, chefs, pot washers and waiters – and we really hope we can carry on in some form. Fingers crossed.”