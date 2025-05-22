Husband and wife dental team launch Sheffield practice

Sheffield’s Nichols Building is to become home to a brand new state-of-the-art dental practice.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Victorian property, named after the original wholesalers who were housed in the property which was formerly a grocers, coffee roasters and tea blenders warehouse, has been redeveloped and is now attracting occupiers.

Sheffield solicitors Wake Smith advised on the commercial property elements for dentists Matthew and Anupa Stephens who will operate as Lateral Dental Clinic, which is expected to open in June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The husband and wife team will operate a private list with a team of dental nurses from the 2,413 sq ft base, which is being renovated into an attractive and modern space with nods to the Steel City’s history.

(left to right) Wake Smith Solicitors’ Tom Weightman with Anupa and Matthew Stephens from Lateral Dental Clinic.

Matthew Stephens said: “This will be our first venture into dental practice ownership which is an exciting undertaking. What attracted us to the building was its arched windows, prominence onto the main route between Kelham Island and the city centre, and the ability to provide a high quality service to an area of development in need of dentists. We are keen to become an essential part of the local community, as well as Sheffield as a whole.

“We are now underway with a total fit out to make it appropriate for use as a modern dental practice. The practice will provide the full range of general and cosmetic dentistry, and include provisions for both gas and air (inhalation) and intravenous sedation. Very few practices in South Yorkshire offer both sedation options to aid treatment of both nervous children and adults.”

Anupa Stephens added: “We are aiming to elevate the space into a beautiful and relaxing environment that improves peoples’ perception of dental care, with unparalleled patient service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Weightman, director in Wake Smith's commercial property team who advised on the duo’s 15 year lease of the ground floor, said: “The ground floor and basement areas are dedicated to commercial use, ideal for a variety of occupiers who are attracted to unique buildings that are full of character in this sought after location.

“I worked on the lease and licence for alterations for Matthew and Anupa to ensure that their specific requirements for a modern and high quality dental practice were incorporated into the documentation.

“We provided the legal support for Matthew and Anupa as they build their presence in the region with their first independent dental practice.”

Matthew graduated with Honours in Dentistry from University of Central Lancashire and has been in practice for ten years in the South Yorkshire region specialising in restorative and cosmetic dentistry, clear aligner therapy, teeth whitening, composite bonding and veneers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow graduate Anupa has a special interest in conscious dental sedation, oral health education, tooth coloured fillings, private crowns, veneers, inlay, onlays and take-home tooth whitening.

The Nichols Building fronts Shalesmoor Road, at the junction of Shepherd Street, close to the inner ring road of Sheffield city centre and Kelham Island.

Matthew Stephens added: “Tom has been instrumental in helping us secure a lease for The Nichols Building. His advice was invaluable in ensuring that we fully understood the terms of the lease and his knowledge and experience was essential in securing fair terms throughout. We’d recommend Tom Weightman at Wake Smith Solicitors for any of your commercial property needs.”

For more information on Wake Smith visit www.wake-smith.co.uk

If you are interested in registering as a new patient with Matthew and Anupa, visit www.LateralDental.co.uk

The agents were Tim Bottrill at Colloco with the landlord represented by Freeths.