The retailer said it was ‘increasingly likely’ it would fall into administration unless talks around a rescue deal were successful.

The statement on Thursday came after Sky News reported the company could call administrators in on Friday.

More than 16,000 people are employed by McColl's, which has 1,400 stores and a wholesale tie-up with Morrisons and Martin's newsagents.

McColl's on Ecclesall Road South

Shops in Sheffield include Rural Lane, Wisewood; Ecclesall Road South, Hutcliffe Wood Road, Margetson Crescent, Low Edges Road and Green Lane, Dronfield.

It also has stores in Rotherham at Whitehill Lane, Brinsworth; St John’s Green and Oaks Lane, Kimberworth Park; Broom Valley Road, Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh; Fleming Way, Flanderwell and Wales Road, Kiveton Park.

It also has Green Spring Ave, Birdwell, Barnsley; Cuttholme Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield; Union Street, Harthill and Thomas Street, Swinton, Mexborough.

