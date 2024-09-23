Hundreds of roles on offer at Meadowhall Jobs Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of full and part-time roles will be available at the Meadowhall jobs fair next week, with around 40 brands set to be in attendance including Flannels, Next, M&S, Primark and JD Sports.

Taking place on Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th September, representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants at the centre will be on hand to offer permanent and temporary roles, as well as provide further information and helpful advice for potential applicants.

The jobs fair will be hosted in the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter from 10am – 7pm each day.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s great to have so many retailers involved in this year’s event – including some of the UK’s biggest brands. As one of the region’s largest employers, we’re always looking to support even more people in our local community into work and we’d encourage anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or some career advice to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”

For more information, visit the Meadowhall website and share the Facebook event page with anyone who may be interested.

Retailers attending the jobs fair include:

AllSaints

Allsorts

Boost Juice Bars

The Shake Lab

Boux Avenue

Card Factory

Claire's

Dr. Martens

Flannels

Flannels Beauty

Foot Asylum

Frankie & Bennys

Glass Onion

H. Samuel

JD Sports

KFC

Lids

Lush

Marks & Spencer

McDonalds

New Look

Next

Nomination

Office

Pandora

Pop Specs

Primark

Frasers

Sports Direct

Sunnamusk

Taco Bell

Tasty Plaice

Therapie Clinic

The Fan Cave

The North Face

The Perfume Shop

Urban Outfitters

Wagamama

Virgin Holidays