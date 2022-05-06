Hundreds of jobs at risk in South Yorkshire as McColl's collapses into administration

Convenience chain McColl's has collapsed into administration putting 16,000 jobs at risk, including at 17 stores in South Yorkshire.

By David Walsh
Friday, 6th May 2022, 2:46 pm

Accountancy firm PwC has been appointed as administrators and will look for a buyer "as soon as possible".

McColl's, which has 1,400 stores, has a wholesale tie-up with Morrisons and Martin's newsagents.

Shops in Sheffield include Rural Lane, Wisewood; Ecclesall Road South, Hutcliffe Wood Road, Margetson Crescent, Low Edges Road and Green Lane, Dronfield.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

McColl's on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield.

It also has stores in Rotherham at Whitehill Lane; St John’s Green and Oaks Lane, Kimberworth Park; Broom Valley Road, Kilnhurst Road, Fleming Way and Wales Road.

It also has Green Spring Ave, Barnsley; Cuttholme Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield; Union Street, Harthill and Thomas Street, Swinton, Mexborough.

Supermarket Morrisons proposed a rescue deal on Thursday but McColl’s lenders were opposed.

A McColl’s spokesperson said: "In order to protect creditors, preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees, the board was regrettably therefore left with no choice.”

Read More

Read More
Could new Sports Direct on The Moor in Sheffield be one of 10 regional flagships...

BUSINESS NEWS: Eerie pictures inside empty Debenhams

BUSINESS NEWS: ‘Obscene’ – MP slams Duke of Norfolk’s taxpayer-funded land deal

BUSINESS NEWS: Demand for action on ‘sub-standard’ £2bn road resurfacing

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

HundredsSouth YorkshirePwCMorrisons