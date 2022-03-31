More than 400 homes are earmarked for a string of areas in S2 and S5.

Most notable is a plan for more than 40 houses on land off Claywood Drive adjacent to the Cholera Monument near Park Hill.

The Cholera Monument, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

A map shows the area close to the famous memorial to the victims of a cholera epidemic of 1832.

Elsewhere homes are earmarked for land off:

Daresbury Drive, Sheffield, S2 = 48

Wulfric Road, Windy House Lane, S2 = 24

Kenninghall Road, Eastern Drive and East Bank Road, S2 = 110

Deerlands Avenue and Buchanan Road, S5 = 91

Mansel Crescent, S5 = 73

Musgrave Road, Crumpsall Road, S5 = 42

The council states a total of 428 homes will fit on the sites. They will be developed by Sheffield Housing Company, a joint venture with builder Keepmoat Great Places.

The government has set a target of 53,000 new homes in Sheffield by 2039.

Coun Martin Smith, Lib Dem housing spokesman, said he was concerned about building before the much-delayed Local Plan is complete. It will set the blueprint for how land in Sheffield should be used for decades.

He said: “We all know there is a housing shortage in Sheffield. The Lib Dems are supporting work on a new Local Plan to identify areas suitable for development.

“It’s disappointing that the current Green/Labour coalition have chosen these sites before work on that plan has been completed.”

A housing expert, who asked not to be named, said in many cases the plots had previously had houses on them.

He added: “Brownfield sites in residential areas are sustainable locations that already have infrastructure such as schools and shops. People get used to having green space outside their house but in many cases it is reinstating what was already there.”

Last week the council unveiled plans for 20,000 new homes – mostly flats - in the city centre.

It has also earmarked seven ‘brownfield sites' which could provide 2,836 homes in areas including Neepsend, Park Hill, Attercliffe and West Bar.

A further five are being worked up in Kelham Island, the Devonshire Quarter, Shirecliffe, Attercliffe and Norfolk Park.

