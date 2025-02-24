Huge sports bar in Sheffield city centre goes up for sale, with £150K asking price
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Extra Time Sports Bar opened at the former Spearmint Rhino strip club on Brown Street, next to the Hallam Students’ Union building, near the railway station, in 2021.
The American-style sports bar has more than 40 screens showing all the live action, and it can hold up to 450 people.
It also has two 22ft shuffleboard tables, seven American pool tables, electronic darts boards and basketball.
It has an average rating of 4.3/5 stars based on more than 200 Google reviews, with customers praising the atmosphere and the quality of the beer.
The sales listing describes how the bar has a weekly turnover of £10,000 and states that the ‘highly popular and vibrant’ venue is ‘acknowledged as the number one venue for watching sports.
It adds that the business is run entirely by staff and that it operates ‘reasonable’ hours during the week and closes at midnight on Saturday, with the potential for the new owners to ‘take fuller advantage of the longer permitted hours’.
The bar remains open as normal, and there is no suggestion it is going to close.
The property is being marketed by Ernest Wilson & Co Limited, and is listed for sale on Rightmove.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.