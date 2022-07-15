Hoyland development to address “severe shortage of accommodation” and create 138 jobs nears completion

The Oval, which fronts the Dearne Valley Parkway between Rockingham and Birdwell roundabout is made up of five units for industrial, warehouse and trade occupiers.

The 36,000 sq ft scheme is set to create 138 full time jobs once complete.

Developer Tony Waddington, who has already developed 31 East in Dinnington, Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley, and Aldwarke Business Park and Chesterton Court in Rotherham, said: “This project is supplying much needed industrial and trade accommodation for the South Yorkshire region.

“Supporting continued economic growth in South Yorkshire is key and we expect completion later this summer.”

It is expected that The Oval will generate £46m GVA over the coming 10 years.

Two of the units are already under offer with agents Knight Frank.

Rebecca Schofield, partner at the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, which is marketing The Oval, said: “EV Waddington has managed to deliver a much needed speculative development of sub 10,000 sq ft addressing the lack of commercial property offer of this size across the region.”

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at BMBC said: “We are delighted that EV Waddington continue to have great confidence in Barnsley as an excellent location to develop speculatively.