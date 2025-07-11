How Equity is Powering Yorkshire and the Humber’s Next Generation of Businesses

As UKSE marks its 50th year of supporting British business, we’re reflecting on how equity investment is helping companies across Yorkshire and the Humber secure not just funding, but stronger futures.

For half a century, we’re energised by our success to invest in the future of our communities. We’ve helped over 7,000 businesses grow, created more than 83,000 jobs, and invested over £115 million to support resilient local economies in former steel areas. That momentum keeps us moving forward, and we’re more committed than ever to meeting the needs of the businesses of tomorrow.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, a growing number of SMEs are rethinking how they fund their ambitions. While debt finance remains a trusted route for many, more businesses are recognising the strategic benefits of equity investment and how it can unlock meaningful, long-term growth.

This shift reflects a maturing business environment in the region. Business owners and leadership teams are increasingly looking beyond short-term capital needs and instead choosing funding models that provide flexibility, shared risk, and the capacity for transformational development.

Pete Newton, Regional Executive, Yorkshire and the Humber

At UKSE, we’ve supported businesses in former steel areas for over 50 years – not just with capital, but with deep partnerships rooted in shared success. Our equity investments are bespoke, long-term, and always designed to meet the specific needs of each business we back.

Recent investments in the region showcase how equity is enabling real, measurable change.

Take EKSPAN, a long-established structural, mechanical, and civil engineering business based in Sheffield, which completed a management buyout (MBO) thanks to a £750k combined equity and debt investment from UKSE. Following the MBO, the business far exceeded its plans to add nine new jobs and continues to deliver precision-engineered bearing solutions for bridges, marine, and architectural projects across the UK and beyond.

In Rotherham, Alpenbury Precision Engineering, a trusted name in the manufacture of critical machined components, received a UKSE equity investment, which supported Managing Director, Chris Robinson, in becoming the majority owner, following a buyout of a joint shareholder. The deal ensured continuity, growth, and local job creation for a company that plays an integral role in preserving the region’s high-value manufacturing skill base.

What these companies have in common is ambition and a need for capital that goes beyond the transactional. Equity investment isn’t just money in the bank. It’s a strategic lever for change. At UKSE, we work closely with our portfolio companies to ensure they get more than funding; they gain a long-term partner with the expertise, network, and vision to help navigate whatever comes next.

Equity gives businesses the time and space to breathe, plan, and grow sustainably. It allows leadership teams to focus on innovation, people, and progress.

As we celebrate 50 years, we’re not slowing down. In fact, we’re more energised than ever to meet the next generation of innovative businesses across Yorkshire and the Humber. And as more SMEs explore new ways to fuel their futures, equity is becoming not just an option, but the smart, strategic choice.

UKSE provides loan and equity finance of up to £1m to existing companies which are growing, particularly those creating jobs – for further information please contact the team on 0800 915 1188.