The pub is up for sale for £650,000 after a True North Brew Co "state review" concluded the venue was not right for them.

The Horse and Jockey pub in Wadsley, near Hillsborough in Sheffield, has been put up for sale by the True North Brew Co. The pub is listed with a guide price of £650,000.

Marc Craddock, venues director at True North Brew Co, said: "We have had a great time serving the community there... we get a heavy hit from Sheffield Wednesday supporters as they come down on matchdays.

"We have received a lot of support and had an influx of customers when we opened. It's been good to have the community come and support us while we have been there."

The True North Brew Co have confirmed they are selling the popular Horse and Jockey pub near Hillsborough.

The decision to sell the pub came after one of the company's regular "state reviews" where it was determined the Horse and Jockey "doesn't really fit" the True North model.

Mr Craddock did say the company is "still looking" for new pubs to bring into True North Brew Co's expanding empire. He declined to provide any hints of new pubs when asked, but did say the company "may have some news soon".