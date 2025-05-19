Horizon Care continues to champion fair pay as a Living Wage employer

Horizon Care is based in Rotherham, the Yorkshire & Humber region which has one of the highest proportion of non-Living Wage jobs in the country (18%), with over 410,000 positions paying less than the real Living Wage. Despite this, Horizon Care has committed to pay the real Living Wage and deliver security and stability for all their workers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at Horizon Care receive a minimum hourly wage of £12.60, higher than the government minimum for over 21s, which currently stands at £12.21 per hour.

Jamie Rankin, Managing Director at Horizon Care, said: “We are proud to continue our pledge to the Real Living Wage movement. Our team members play a vital role in the community, supporting people with learning disabilities, mental health challenges, and complex needs to live independently. It’s a role that demands compassion, dedication, and genuine care. The commitment our team shows every day is central to the success of the people we support. That’s why it’s so important to us that we honour that dedication with a fair and competitive wage—both now and in the future. If you’re looking for a meaningful career where you can make a real difference—and be valued for it—we’d love to hear from you. Come join us at Horizon Care and be part of a team that truly cares.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundation said: “We’re thrilled that Horizon Care is continuing its commitment to the Real Living Wage, joining nearly 16,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily go beyond the government minimum to ensure their staff earn a wage that truly reflects the cost of living and meets everyday needs.”

Horizon Care Logo

“They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as Burberry, Barclays, Everton Football Club and many more. These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like Horizon Care, they believe a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay. By investing in fair wages, they not only benefit their employees but also foster a more sustainable and productive workforce.”