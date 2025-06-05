Horizon Care breaks new ground with record six nominations at the National Housing with Care Awards

Horizon Care sets a new personal best for finalists at the national Housing with Care Awards. With six nominations under the belt we are truly honoured to be nominated for these prestigious awards.

🏅 Care Team Award

🏅 Housing with Care Employer Award

🏅 Frontline Leader

🏅 Care and Support Worker Award (Double nominee)

🏅 Team Leader Award

Organised by Care Talk, the Housing with Care Awards celebrate excellence in accommodation and support services across integrated retirement communities, learning disability services, mental health provision, retirement villages, extra care housing, supported living, and shared lives schemes.

At Horizon Care, we specialise in delivering tailored community support for individuals with learning disabilities, mental health needs, and autism across Yorkshire and the Humber.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be finalists in six categories at this year’s Housing with Care Awards,” said Jamie Rankin, Managing Director at Horizon Care. “These nominations are a testament to the passion, commitment, and everyday excellence shown by our incredible team. We strive to go above and beyond for those we support — and we’re so proud to see that recognised on a national stage.”

All nominees have been interviewed by an independent judging panel, with the winners to be revealed at a Gala Awards Dinner in London on Friday 6 June, hosted by compere Steve Walls.

