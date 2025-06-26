Horizon Care achieves a new milestone at the national Housing with Care Awards!

Horizon Care celebrates a new personal best at the national Housing with Care Awards. With six nominations, recognition as Highly Commended in the Housing with Care Employer Award, and proud winners of the Care Team Award, we were truly honoured to be acknowledged at such a prestigious event.

Care Team Award - Winner

Housing with Care Employer Award – Highly Commended

Organised by Care Talk, the Housing with Care Awards celebrate excellence in accommodation and support services across integrated retirement communities, learning disability services, mental health provision, retirement villages, extra care housing, supported living, and shared lives schemes.

Horizon Care Team

At Horizon Care, we support people with learning disabilities, mental health needs, and autism across Yorkshire and the Humber. We’re all about family values and putting people first – both the people we support and our team.

Our motto, "Your Life, Your Choice, Your Support," sums up what we do: helping people live life their way, in their own homes, with dignity and respect. We also use outcome stars to track progress and keep improving the support we give.

Jamie Rankin, Managing Director at Horizon Care, said:"We were incredibly proud to receive a record six nominations and to be recognised among the leading names in our sector. Winning the Care Team Award and being Highly Commended as a Housing with Care Employer is a fantastic achievement. It reflects the unwavering commitment, passion, and excellence shown by our team every day."