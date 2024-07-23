HoodieHut help Roundabout fundraisers to stand out in a crowd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fundraising team at South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout don’t need to worry about getting lost in the crowd, thanks to the support of HoodieHut!

The Sheffield-based independent hoodie printing company has already donated pink and green branded hoodies to add a distinctive extra splash of colour to Roundabout’s collection.

And now they’ve also provided distinctive Roundabout logo embroidery to give an even greater sense of identity to the team’s coats.

HoodieHut has been in Sheffield since 2016 and provides Leavers Hoodies to schools throughout the UK as well as printing uniforms for local businesses.

The Roundabout team are fully branded thanks to support from city company HoodieHut

“We are delighted to have worked with HoodieHut once again, creating a strong visual brand that really will help us stand out in a crowd,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Jones.

“We do a lot of work outdoors in thecolder months at events and out in the community, so it’s brilliant that we now have the coats all branded up!

“It’s always great to work with local companies who want to work with local charities and we’d like to thank the HoodieHut team once more for their generous support.”