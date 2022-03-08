Meadowhall: Homebase opens garden centre at Next store in Sheffield

The Next homeware store at Meadowhall has teamed up with Homebase to now offer a garden centre.

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:43 pm

This 4,283 sq ft garden centre will bring the best of Homebase’s plants, gardening products and green-fingered expertise to Next customers as a result of the partnership.

With a dedication to supporting nurseries and growers, Homebase buys quality plants directly from growers, and deliver them to stores every week for the freshest possible plants.

Homebase opens garden centre at Sheffield Next store as the two retailers partner up.

Homebase Director of Trading for Garden and Seasonal, Stephen Pitcher, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our garden centre in Sheffield out of winter hibernation and to be able to serve the local community once again. Our partnership with Next makes it easier for customers to shop with us, and in perfect time for spring too.

“Whether you’re looking for a plant to brighten up a balcony or patio or you’re hoping to totally transform your outside space, we’ve got the products, inspiration and advice to help with any garden project.”

