HLM Architects completes transition to board of directors following employee ownership journey

Sheffield-based HLM Architects has successfully completed its leadership transition, marking the next phase in its evolution as an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). A carefully structured leadership shift will strengthen HLM’s position as an innovative, people-focused practice, ensuring long-term stability and future growth.

The completion marks a decade-long transition, where over the past 12 months Philip Watson has assumed the role of chair, succeeding Richard O’Neil. At the same time Michael Scherdel stepped into the role of managing director, taking over from Karen Mosley, and Lorraine Robertson transitioned into the role of operations director.

Philip Watson, chair, said: “HLM’s influence has never been stronger, but we’re not stopping here. We are committed to fostering an even more inclusive and nurturing workplace, advancing regenerative design, and pushing the boundaries of architectural innovation.”

The board of directors includes Marcus Earnshaw, Simon Chenery, Claire Wakelin and Simon Bell, with Mark Staniland continuing on the board as finance director, ensuring financial sustainability and strategic growth. Having served in leadership positions for several years, each member brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of HLM’s values and strategic direction.

Marcus Earnshaw will continue to lead HLM’s digital and R&D initiatives, while Simon Chenery is responsible for expanding the commercial sector and strengthening its six regional studio teams across the UK and Ireland. Claire Wakelin remains education sector lead and board sponsor for bids and marketing, while Simon Bell will oversee specialist services in landscape and masterplanning as board sponsor, as well as advancing multidisciplinary collaboration.

As part of the transition, former directors and shareholders have stepped into strategic director roles. Richard O’Neil will develop HLM’s regeneration portfolio while Karen Mosley will lead the firm’s commitment to social impact and inclusion. David Cafferty and Chris Liddle will drive growth in commercial and residential, and defence sectors respectively, ensuring HLM remains at the forefront of the industry.

Nick Beecroft, while embarking on a new venture in a different industry, will continue to provide consultancy services to HLM, ensuring his expertise remains accessible to the practice.

Supporting this leadership transition, HLM’s Enhanced Executive Development Pathway has played a crucial role in nurturing internal expertise while incorporating external leadership insights.

Michael Scherdel, managing director, said: “Having been part of HLM for more than 30 years, I have seen first-hand the power of investing in our people. Our strong culture and strategic vision will continue to shape meaningful spaces for our clients and communities.

“With this transition complete, we are embarking on the next chapter at HLM, driven by innovation, modern methods of construction, sustainability, collaboration, and employee-led success.”

