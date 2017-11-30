Hive IT buzzing at Park Hill move

Have your say

An expanding IT company will be the tenth to set up in Sheffield’s iconic Park Hill Flats.

Hive IT is set to fly into the listed block alongside companies such as creative agencies Uber and Human and Warp Films.

The firm, established in January 2014 by managing director Jonny Rippon, is based in the Electric Works, it employs 18 permanent staff and 20 contractors.

In total more than 100 people now work in the huge complex, built in 1957 and famous for its ‘streets in the sky’ concept.

Jonny said: “Electric Works has been a fantastic home for us over the past three years. Unfortunately, we’ve now outgrown all the building and are moving across the road to Park Hill, but we will really miss this brilliant space.”

Paul Taylor, of Creative Space Management, managing agent for Electric Works, said: “The building is currently almost 100 per cent let, and Hive’s expansion will free up much-needed office space for similar fast-growth creative companies who can thrive in the development.”

Last month gift company Puckator announced it was moving into Park Hill flats, from Broomhill, leaving just one business unit empty.

The firm, which employs nine, said it would create three jobs.

It bought space in the listed block leaving one commercial unit left in phase one of the redevelopment.

Regeneration firm Urban Splash created commercial space as part of a huge revamp of a wing of the complex.

Other businesses based there include CAN Studios, construction and engineering specialists Alpha Recruitment, architectural cladding company Cloaked, customer relationship management firm Airship and research consultant Kada Research.

Phase one, which is now complete, included 260 flats and the new Grace Owen Nursery.