Leading wedding planning website and app, Hitched has revealed the winners of its first edition Wedding Awards with businesses from Sheffield recognised in the list of the UK’s most recommended wedding vendors.

Decided by Hitched couples, the Awards highlight the wedding businesses that have provided exceptional quality of work and customer service and signify a trusted seal of approval for couples planning their weddings.

The Wedding Awards honour the following 16 categories: Wedding Venues, Catering, Wedding Music and DJs, Wedding Photographers, Wedding Planners, Beauty, Hair and Makeup, Decoration Hire, Groom Attire, Wedding Stationery, Wedding Favours, Wedding Entertainment, Wedding Cakes, Bridal Shops and Jewellery, Wedding Cars and Travel and Honeymoons.

Zoe Burke, hitched editor, says: "Here at Hitched, we are delighted to be able to celebrate wedding businesses who go above and beyond for their couples.”

"It's been an unbelievably difficult few years for our sector, so it means so much to us that we can commend these businesses and reward and recognise them for their efforts, based on honest feedback from the couples who have worked with them. There is no better judge than a happy couple who have experienced the vendor’s work first-hand, after all!

"We received so many incredible reviews for so many different businesses - it's so positive to see!”