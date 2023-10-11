The stables were linked to a station for a coal mine that has long since gone

A former British Rail stables and ‘horse sick bay’ in Sheffield city centre is set to be turned into luxury New York-style apartments.

The Grade II listed property on Bernard Road was built in 1895 and is claimed to be one of only two left in the country.

The former stables and sick bay for horses on Bernard Road

On the street side, passed by thousands of cars daily, it has a low profile with tiny windows. But on the other, it faces a cobbled courtyard behind a gate.

Now, Caldbeck Interiors has been granted permission to create six self-contained apartments, with open plan kitchens and exposed original brickwork and roof beams.

Boss Alan Hides said: "Our intention is for our guests to not only be delighted with the character, comfort and convenience of this unique refurbished heritage site, but also with the welcome, service and attention to detail provided by our staff throughout their stay."

The building from Bernard Road.

The Stables and Horse Sick Bay were originally used by the former City Goods Station, constructed in 1895 by the London & Northwest Railway, located close to Nunnery Colliery.

However, it was soon considered too small and a new one was opened less than a mile to the west, more closely linked to the new Midland Railway Station.

The smaller yard then became known as Nunnery Goods Station and continued to serve the adjacent colliery.

Following the closure of Victoria Station, and until a few years ago, the stables were used by small businesses, most recently for car repairs.