Historic hotel and wedding venue near Sheffield to close as family post farewell message
A family-run hotel near Sheffield is set to close this month after announcing that they have sold the business.
The Maynard Hotel, in Grindleford, posted a message on its website announcing they will be closing on Monday, October 28 after more than 60 years in business.
The family said it was a ‘difficult decision’ to sell the business, adding they have no information on the new owner’s plans for the building.
A message read: “We would advise anyone viewing this website to note that The Maynard has been sold subject to contract and operations will cease at midday on Monday 28th October. The bar and restaurant will be open on a limited basis for the remainder of this month (enquiries 01433 630321).
“The new owners wish to remain anonymous and we do not have any information on their plans for the building.
“We shall be contacting anyone who has a booking for an event or made an enquiry as soon as practically possible. If you have not heard from us yet please call 01433 630321 or email info@themaynard.co.uk.
“The decision to sell the Maynard was a difficult one for the family to make but we feel it is the right time for us to retire from the hospitality world, which has played such a significant part in our lives for over sixty years.”
Dating from the 1900s, the chic country house has become a popular wedding venue for Sheffield couples in the past and was famed for its Peak District views.
The Maynard restaurant was awared two AA rosettes and was highly rated by visitors.
In a farewell message, the family thanked their ‘hard working staff’ for delivering high-standards in ‘challenging’ economic circumstances.
“We wish to acknowledge the contribution from the many hard working staff who have been employed in all our catering organisations,” the message read.
“They have delivered, in spite of numerous challenges, particularly recent economic ones. We also give sincere thanks to all our customers for their support over the decades.”