Historic former Sheffield hospital building is put up for sale

A historic former hospital building in Sheffield has been put up for sale.

The building, which was part of St George’s Hospital, formerly known as Winter Street Hospital, is on the corner of Winter Street and Dart Square.

It stands between the University of Sheffield’s School of Law building and a new student tower block, close to Weston Park, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The old St George's Hospital building, on Winter Street, Sheffield, has been put up for sale. The sales brochure describes how it was most recently used as a community health centre. | Google

The sales brochure describes how the four-storey building, believed to date back to 1887, has until recently used by Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust as a community health centre. Inside the building are a number of consulting rooms, a mixture of individual and open plan offices, kitchen and dining facilities and anccillary staff and toilet accommodation. The property also includes a 32-space car park.

Knight Frank estate agents, which is marketing the property, says there could be a number of possible uses, including potential redevelopment.

No asking price is listed, with the sales brochure stating that this is available on application.