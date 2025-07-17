Historic city centre hall opens its doors to wedding parties

One of Sheffield city centre’s best-loved historic buildings is opening its doors to wedding celebrations.

The iconic Victoria Hall in Norfolk Street opened in 1908 and was a major concert venue for several decades as well as being the the location for the first national Trade Union Congress in 1909.

Just days after the Sheffield Blitz in December 1940, an audience of more than 200 people attended the hall - which had survived the destructive bombing raid - for a performance of Handel’s Messiah.

As part of its rich heritage, in 1919 the hall was also visited by King George V and Queen Mary for a presentation of medals to Sheffield soldiers returning from the trenches of the Great War.

Since 2015, the Grade II Listed building with its distinctive tower, has been managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

And now, for the first time, the hall is being offered as the perfect venue for city centre wedding receptions.

“Our historic main hall is one of Sheffield city centre’s most handsome spaces and one that can cater for all events,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“Following recent major works, the hall is now also completely accessible to all, with disabled toilets and facilities.

“And as we have a drinks license we can now also offer a great range of drinks packages and catering options.

“Our aim has always been to open the hall to every section of the Sheffield community and by launching as a wedding venue we believe even more people will discover just how great a setting the Victoria Hall can be.”

The Victoria Hall is one of several properties managed by the Foundry Sheffield - others include Broomhill Methodist Centre, Sheffield’s Quaker meeting House and Walkley Ebenezer Methodist Church.

To find out more about the Victoria Hall’s wedding reception service and for details of packages email: [email protected]

To find out more about The Foundry Sheffield and the facilities now being offered at all its sites visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org