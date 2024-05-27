Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new interactive bar experience is coming to one of Sheffield's most popular entertainment venues.

The Great Escape Game, located at St. James House, on Vicar Lane, in Sheffield city centre, is set to unveil a new immersive bar experience for spook-seekers and socialites.

On June 22, the venue will be opening The Haunted Hound, a new haunted escape room and activity bar hybrid. Like its other immersive experiences, this one comes with a spooky narrative. Visitors will be asked to help the landlords of The Haunted Hound to solve the mystery of the chilling hauntings plaguing the pub.

The experience will be made up of eight interactive puzzles lasting around 60 minutes, and guests can enjoy cocktails in a haunted house-themed bar. A food menu will be released in the near future.

If that isn’t enough incentive to visit, visitors will also be able to claim discounts on food and drinks for completing the puzzles. Plus introductory prices will start at £3 for children and £5 for adults on the weekends - with Monday to Thursday being free.

There will also be free pizzas for every pair every Sunday with the booking of an escape game.

The director Hannah Duraid has shared that The Haunted Hound is just the start of the venue redevelopment with an aim to be completed in July. The full project is yet to be revealed.

She said: “Innovation is key, and we loved the idea of bringing our puzzles into the bar and lounge area. With spooky elements and fun challenges, this new pub offers a twist on just drinks. We think it'll attract a wider crowd and is appropriate for all ages.

“It can be used as a cool spot for socialising and events. We're thrilled about this new chapter and can’t wait to see how much fun our guests have.”

Sandesh Somani, the leading games designer, said: “We had an ordinary bar surrounded by escape rooms and we thought, why can't we bring the immersive, interactive world of escape rooms into the bar?

“After the success of our Game Show All-Stars project, where we combined game shows with a pint, we thought, why not an escape room and a pint? The Haunted Hound is our answer to what our customers wanted—something a little chilling and a lot of fun."

The entertainment venue first launched in 2015 at a premises on Sidney Street, before moving to its current location. In close to 10 years of trading, the owners, Hannah Duraid and, Peter Lecole, have since opened an additional branch in Leeds, and gathered thousands of stellar reviews.