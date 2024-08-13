Higher education opportunities for students most in need unlocked by programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Sheffield is providing further support for students from underrepresented groups in accessing higher education, thanks to a donation from Sheffield graduate Andrew Law.

The Law Family Ambition Programme provides support to students from underrepresented backgrounds in pursuing and succeeding in higher education

Whilst studying at Sheffield, Ambition Scholars receive £1,200 for each year of their course to support them financially, alongside 1:1 careers guidance; opportunities to connect and network with alumni; and wellbeing and belonging events

The programme was made possible thanks to a £2.85 million donation from Sheffield alumnus Andrew Law and his wife Zoë

The University of Sheffield is providing further support for students from underrepresented groups in accessing higher education, thanks to a donation from Sheffield graduate Andrew Law.

The Law Family Ambition Programme, made possible by a generous donation from University of Sheffield alumnus Andrew Law and his wife Zoë, has provided support for students from underrepresented groups in higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Sheffield

This summer saw the first cohort of students graduate from the programme with their degrees.

With a longstanding commitment to attracting and supporting students from lower income and underrepresented backgrounds, the University of Sheffield is committed to providing equal opportunities for all.

The programme aims to support students' access to University whilst in school, and throughout their time as a Sheffield student, to help them develop the skills, confidence and social abilities to graduate into successful careers.

Before joining University, students have access to a Summer School, work experience placements and activities focussed on awareness and consideration of university life. Whilst studying at Sheffield, Ambition Scholars receive £1,200 per year of study to support them financially, alongside 1:1 careers guidance, wellbeing and belonging events, and opportunities to connect and network with alumni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob, a first-generation student at the University of Sheffield, has benefited from the Law Family Ambition Programme throughout his first year studying Biochemistry.

As part of the support provided by the programme, students have the opportunity to participate in employer networking events, receive employability advice and access careers advice and guidance.

Jacob said: “One of the most impactful sessions was the first talk I went to about the importance of workplace skills. This has pushed me to do so much more to develop skills employers want. It also pushed me to sign up for roles I wouldn't have considered in the past.

“I have always struggled with public speaking and communication in the past, but the programme encouraged me to work on these things rather than avoiding them. Because of that, I became a student ambassador and I've done lots of open days as well as mentoring work, which I've really enjoyed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme has been developed following the record £5.85 million donation made by The Law Family Charitable Foundation (LFCF), which was established by Andrew and Zoë Law to support charitable initiatives, with an emphasis on education and health. The Law Family Ambition Programme received £2.85 million from the donation to launch a range of activities to help students from demographic areas with low progression to higher education access.

The remaining £3 million has been used to fund crucial medical research into gene therapy for rare diseases that have devastating impacts on people’s lives.

Andrew Law is Chairman and CEO of Caxton Associates - a global macro hedge fund. He studied Economics at the University of Sheffield and graduated with a First Class honours degree in 1987.

Andrew Law said: “There are two main barriers to young people going to university. One of those barriers is financial, the second barrier, I think, is a psychological barrier where many young people have a preconceived notion that university is not for them. Somebody’s background and early education is of no meaning in terms of their natural abilities and what they may eventually be able to achieve, so encouraging people from all backgrounds and abilities to go to university is really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being able to support students at the University is a privilege and an honour. I hope and expect that many of today's students will flourish and find their pathways in life in a similar way to which I did. Lots of people need support and it’s a delight to be able to help them.”

Alicia, who attended this year’s summer school, said: “It’s exciting to get a taste of what university life is like, and is something I have definitely enjoyed. At university you can be so independent and take real control of your learning and pave the way for your own future.”

For more information on the Law Family Charitable Foundation please visit: https://www.lawfamilycharitablefoundation.org/