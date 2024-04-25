Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fish and chip shop with rave reviews has been told it would benefit from a ‘full refurbishment’ at its latest hygiene inspection.

Hicks Street Fish & Chip Shop, also known as Wendy’s Chip Shop, at Hicks Street, Neepsend, was last inspected on February 14 where it was handed a two-out-of-five hygiene score. This meant that there was ‘improvement necessary’.

Out of the three key categories an inspector looked at, the premises scored well in the hygienic handling of food, but it was the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building that caused concern.

A Freedom of Information request has revealed the full findings to The Star.

In the report, the environmental health officer said: “In general, the structure of the premises is old and in poor repair. The premises would benefit from a full refurbishment to bring it up to the legal standard.”

Areas that required attention included the rear preparation room which had damaged cupboards, damaged flooring, and flaking paintwork, and damaged ceiling in the shop front.

Some areas and items were also found to be “in a dirty condition”, and needed to be thoroughly cleaned. This included the batter mix container, inside the microwave, the walls in the rear kitchen area, the walls in the shop behind the chopper machine, and cobwebs in the potato rumbling room.

The inspector said: “You should devise a written cleaning schedule to ensure that all parts of the premises, equipment and utensils are thoroughly cleaned, on a regular basis.

“It is essential to use the correct cleaning materials to ensure effective cleaning and prevent chemical contamination.”

It was also noted that there was no effective written food safety management system at the time of the visit. The inspector warned: “Failure to provide this could result in a legal notice being served on you.”

On Google, Wendy's Chip Shop is rated 4.7 stars with customers praising the establishment. One customer said: “Superb chippy, their chips are second to none! I never can get enough. Service is quick and staff friendly and efficient.”