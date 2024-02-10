As we welcome the weekend, ordering food from one of Sheffield's many takeaways sounds better than ever. Whether you fancy something light and fresh like sushi, or a hearty plate of fish and chips and mushy peas, there is something to suit everyone's palate.

We’ve taken a look through Google at the highest rated takeaways in Sheffield and compiled a list of the 14 best ones – which includes those with 4.7 stars and above, and those with more than 130 reviews.

From Chinese to Italian, there is a takeaway here for whatever you fancy. Which one will you be ordering from?

1 . Top-rated takeaways Foodies in Sheffield have been busy rating their favourite takeaways on Google.

2 . New Hing Lung Chinese Takeaway New Hing Lung Chinese Takeaway, at 241 Abbeydale Road, is one of the top-rated takeaways in Sheffield. It has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with 131 review on Google. One customer, who recommends the sweet & sour chicken, and prawn chow mein, said: "Hands down the best food, price, and service. I have ordered twice now, decent portions, real Chinese spices, and very nice delivery!"

3 . Edo Sushi Edo Sushi, inside Kommune, on Angel Street, scores highly on Google, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating and 291 reviews. One customer said: "We ordered from here a couple days ago and I cannot stop thinking about it. Both of the dishes we received were excellent, beyond 5 stars, better than most restaurants I have eaten at."

4 . Nether Edge Pizza Co Nether Edge Pizza Co can be found at 144 Abbeydale Road. This wood-fired pizza restaurant and takeaway is rated 4.7 out of 5 with 304 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Honestly I've eaten some pizza in my lifetime and this was by far the best I have ever had. Pure perfection." Photo: Dean Atkins