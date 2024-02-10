As we welcome the weekend, ordering food from one of Sheffield's many takeaways sounds better than ever. Whether you fancy something light and fresh like sushi, or a hearty plate of fish and chips and mushy peas, there is something to suit everyone's palate.
We’ve taken a look through Google at the highest rated takeaways in Sheffield and compiled a list of the 14 best ones – which includes those with 4.7 stars and above, and those with more than 130 reviews.
From Chinese to Italian, there is a takeaway here for whatever you fancy. Which one will you be ordering from?
1. Top-rated takeaways
Foodies in Sheffield have been busy rating their favourite takeaways on Google.
2. New Hing Lung Chinese Takeaway
New Hing Lung Chinese Takeaway, at 241 Abbeydale Road, is one of the top-rated takeaways in Sheffield. It has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with 131 review on Google. One customer, who recommends the sweet & sour chicken, and prawn chow mein, said: "Hands down the best food, price, and service. I have ordered twice now, decent portions, real Chinese spices, and very nice delivery!"
3. Edo Sushi
Edo Sushi, inside Kommune, on Angel Street, scores highly on Google, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating and 291 reviews. One customer said: "We ordered from here a couple days ago and I cannot stop thinking about it. Both of the dishes we received were excellent, beyond 5 stars, better than most restaurants I have eaten at."
4. Nether Edge Pizza Co
Nether Edge Pizza Co can be found at 144 Abbeydale Road. This wood-fired pizza restaurant and takeaway is rated 4.7 out of 5 with 304 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Honestly I've eaten some pizza in my lifetime and this was by far the best I have ever had. Pure perfection." Photo: Dean Atkins